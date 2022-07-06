Ntumba accused free after key witness goes missing

A missing technician is what collapsed the state’s crucial evidence, which is said to place four police officers at the scene where Mthokozisi Ntumba was gunned down during a student protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg last year.

Sowetan has learnt that the witness, known only as Mash, downloaded footage recorded from CCTV cameras at MyClinic Health Care where Ntumba had consulted with a doctor shortly before he died.

Though this footage was the first video Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator Judy Thwala obtained in her investigation, Mash could not be found when she was issuing summonses to the state's 19 witnesses.

On Tuesday, the Johannesburg high court acquitted the officers – Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, – on charges of murder and three counts of attempted murder of TVET college students.

Judge Mawabo Malangeni said none of the 18 state witnesses who testified during the trial earlier this year could identity the accused as the ones who shot and killed Ntumba on March 10 2021.

Malangeni said the state could not provide any credible evidence that warrants a conviction.

The judgment came due to an application that was brought by the accused for discharge of the charges against them in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Malangeni said the state’s case was based on circumstantial evidence from the video footage obtained from the clinic.

Footage obtained from the Johannesburg Institute of Engineering and Technology College, which is next to the clinic, was admitted as part of the evidence.