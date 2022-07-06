Load-shedding expected for ‘next few weeks’

While some generation units have been returned to service over the past few days, this is not sufficient to suspend load-shedding as other generation units had to be taken offline for repairs, says Eskom.

“Load-shedding will therefore continue being implemented at varying stages during the next few weeks while generation capacity shortages persist.

“Eskom cautions the public that it will take a few weeks for the power generation system to fully recover to pre-strike levels.

“Depending on several possibilities, including the workforce fully returning to work to conduct much needed repairs to equipment, it is anticipated load-shedding will gradually be lowered to stage 2 by the weekend.”