×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Lesufi defends drive to limit SGB powers

MEC feels detractors keen to entrench racial exclusion

06 July 2022 - 08:21
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has defended his stance on the need to limit the powers of school governing bodies (SGBs) to decide on language policies and admissions. 

On Tuesday, Lesufi came under fire from the DA amid calls for him to denounce the Basic Education Amendment Bill (Bela) that is set to make changes to the country's education laws. This includes stripping powers of SGBs to make decisions on language policies and admissions...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released