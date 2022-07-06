Lesufi defends drive to limit SGB powers

MEC feels detractors keen to entrench racial exclusion

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has defended his stance on the need to limit the powers of school governing bodies (SGBs) to decide on language policies and admissions.



On Tuesday, Lesufi came under fire from the DA amid calls for him to denounce the Basic Education Amendment Bill (Bela) that is set to make changes to the country's education laws. This includes stripping powers of SGBs to make decisions on language policies and admissions...