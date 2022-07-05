Cops seize global heroin smuggling network's hidden stash

Narcotics detectives and police crime intelligence agents have seized dozens of kilograms of heroin and crystal meth from an international drug smuggling syndicate outside Johannesburg.

Officers from the SAPS organised crime investigation head office and crime intelligence agents from the transnational, drug trafficking and gangs section, along with the K9 West Rand unit members, made the seizure when they arrested a suspected drug trafficker on Tuesday afternoon on the N12 near Springs on the East Rand.

The suspect has been charged with dealing in drugs and will appear in court soon.

Police sources said the suspect was arrested hours after entering SA from Mozambique.

A policeman, who cannot be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media, said investigators had been monitoring the suspect for some time.

TimesLIVE understands the suspect is allegedly linked to an Afghanistan-based drug syndicate specialising in smuggling narcotics into SA via Tanzania and Mozambique.