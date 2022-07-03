Veteran journalist Motjuwadi dies after illness

Veteran journalist and former Sowetan night editor Horatio Thupane Motjuwadi has died.

Motjuwadi, 67, died on Sunday morning at 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria after a struggle with a heart condition, his ex-wife Christina Motjuwadi said.

Motjuwadi, known among his contemporaries as a lover of the Queen’s language, has been in and out of hospital in the past two months.

Born and raised in Madubulaville in Randfontein, on the West Rand, Motjuwadi is survived by two children, siblings and four grandchildren.

Bra Thups or Bra H, as he was known in the Sowetan newsroom, worked for different publications holding different positions after starting out as reporter.

He joined Sowetan in the mid-1980s from Rand Daily Mail.

He also worked for publications such as Drum magazine, Sport Day, Sunday Times and The Star.

He returned to Sowetan in 2009 working as a sub-editor and later became the night editor until he left in 2015.

Motjuwadi also worked at Sowetan/Sunday World as deputy editor.

Christina defined the late scribe as a loving and caring husband who loved his family.

“In all these years we were married Horatio loved his work. He loved journalism and English. He always commented when Jacob Zuma was speaking on TV.

"The way he loved English, he would argue with his daughter and remind her that he used to sub stories of people who speak and write English.”

Friend and former colleague Molefi Mika met Motjuwadi in late 1978 when he joined Rand Daily Mail as a freelancer.