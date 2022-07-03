Tourist helps nab alleged rhino poachers in the Kruger National Park
A tourist who heard gunshots in the Kruger National Park helped rangers arrest three suspected poachers after they allegedly killed and dehorned rhinos.
Mpumalanga police said the incident had happened on Friday.
“Reports indicate that on the said day a group of armed intruders sneaked inside the park and later gunshots were heard by a tourist who had visited the park on that day,” said Brig Selvy Mohlala.
“The information was escalated to the field rangers and a helicopter was immediately dispatched to the scene where the sound was heard. As the chopper arrived, three men were spotted and captured in possession of a hunting rifle, a silencer, three knives, four mobile phones as well as three bags.
“Police at Skukuza were notified about the incident and three suspects were arrested. A total of three rhino horns were found next to the spot where the suspects were found. There were also four carcasses of rhinoceros that were discovered during the incident, however the horn on the fourth animal had not yet been removed when the suspects were caught,” Mohlala added.
He said it appeared the only reason the poachers had not dehorned the fourth rhino was because the knife they were using to cut the horn had broken.
Mohlala said it had since been established that the three suspected poachers were not South African. The trio were from Mozambique and had entered SA illegally.
Besides the poaching charges, they would face additional charges of contravention of the Immigration Act.
“As the investigation continues, police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the suspects who are expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Monday,” Mohlala said.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela praised the field rangers for apprehending the alleged poachers.
“We are adamant that the arrest will serve as a lesson to others that no one can just go to the park and hunt as they wish without any consequences. We hope that the suspects will be dealt with by the court.” said Manamela.
TimesLIVE
