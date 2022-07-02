Three suspects arrested in Western Cape on illegal firearm charges

Three people have been arrested by the Western Cape anti-gang unit on illegal firearm charges.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, while a 23-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were arrested on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Members of the unit were conducting an intelligence-driven operation in Manenberg when they recovered the firearms in separate incidents, said SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

A 9mm pistol, two rifles and ammunition were seized.

The suspects are expected to appear soon in the Athlone magistrate's court.

TimesLIVE