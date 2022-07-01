Government scrapped plan to add e-tolls cost to fuel levy after things grew ‘messy’: Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the government scrapped plans to add the cost of e-tolls to the fuel levy after things became “messy”.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Mbalula said the cabinet abandoned the plan after Russia invaded Ukraine, which led to record fuel prices.

He said a final decision on the future of e-tolls would be announced in October when finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

“There was a decision taken by cabinet on e-tolls, which was taking us in the direction of the fuel levy. The fuel levy story has become very messy over time and it is no longer an option we can consider, among others. Fuel prices have gone up and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has exacerbated our situation,” said Mbalula.

“We are not taking that route. We are looking at options in terms of e-tolls which we will finalise before the MTBPS.”