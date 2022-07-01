Family shocked at having to pay hospital bill for release of sister's corpse

'What I know is healthcare in SA is free for the disadvantaged'

A Limpopo family has told of how they were left confused when the Philadelphia Hospital required that they pay more than R4,000 to release the corpse of their loved one.



The Mahlangu family from Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, said their diabetic sister Lettie was admitted at the hospital in June after her sugar levels dropped. ..