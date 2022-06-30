'Unassuming' man arrested for murder of gran, mom and daughter was wanted for another murder

On Monday, family members made a grim discovery of the bodies of 65-year-old Zanele Ndlela, her 46-year-old daughter Smangele and seven-year-old granddaughter Zenande.

Zenande was a grade 2 pupil at Alston Primary School. According to police, she and her mother, Smangele, were raped during the ordeal. The suspect was allegedly the last to be seen with them and according to the Ndlela family, had bloodstained clothes during his arrest.

Family spokesperson Xolani Ndlela said the family knew the suspect and would have never thought he would harm anyone.

Xolani said the suspect was with him and other people on Sunday as they drank alcohol in the Ndlela home until the early hours of Monday morning.

Pillay said at the time of the murder, members of the community had phoned him directly.

“I was the first policeman on the scene,” he said

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Residents carrying placards called for life imprisonment of the accused. Their move to the station was informed by the accused not appearing in court despite assurances he would appear on Wednesday.