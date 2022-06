'Unassuming' man arrested for murder of gran, mom and daughter was wanted for another murder

Community member Busisiswe Mbokazi said they want to see the accused rotting behind bars as his actions were inhumane.

“It’s just a horrific thing. This person raped and also brutally killed three innocents,” said Mbokazi.

She said in the past the community had raised concerns about the townships not having adequate street lighting, which had been now a thing of the past.

“But now you will be surprised that most of these crimes happen inside the confines of homes. The trend also indicates that most perpetrators come from outside the township,” said Mbokazi.

Sobantu-born ANC member of the KZN provincial legislature Vusi Dube said the incident had not only angered him but had also tainted the township which was steeped in the history of struggle.

“These heinous acts demonstrate an erosion of ubuntu in this community and among the young people,” said Dube. He said the crimes also painted men in a bad light.

“The violation was perpetuated by a so-called man. I am at loss for words. We are really saddened by this,” said Dube.

Dube used the opportunity to call for calm in the community, as some people had made it known they were considering invading the home where the suspect lived in an act of revenge.

He said crime woes of the community of Sobantu are well documented, vowing that they would be tallying up all the townships cases which had gone unresolved.

“It's the second time, if not the third time, that the community of Sobantu has come to this station to air its grievances. They have constantly showed that the police are not following up and lazy to do their work,” said Dube.

The minister of social development, Lindiwe Zulu, provincial MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and an interfaith will hold a prayer meeting on Thursday.

