Transnet invites SMEs to help it spend billions to expand SA's major ports

“We were tired of always telling people that certain services can only be done at the head office, so we decided to give ports enough powers to run the day-to-day operations and meet the immediate needs of the business. We will then bring head offices close to these regions,” he said.

He said the head offices will support the ports and strengthen the relationship with the provincial governments.

Motlohi detailed the impact of some of the major setbacks that they have experienced in the past few years, including Covid-19, the riots, the cyber attacks at the ports and the recent floods in the province.

“As we are trying to move, we get something that affects our plans, disrupting our activities and hitting our finances.”

“Two and a half years ago we could not spend the money we had hoped to, so jobs that we could have accrued and opportunities for SMMEs died.”

He said they have engaged with customers, business chambers, government officials and political analysts to find ways of making a meaningful change in the environment — hence the need to cement the relationship with small businesses.

He said there will be a lot of opportunities for SMMEs to partner Transnet, both now and in the near future.

“We’re the biggest region so it is important that we get it right here, with R100bn expected to be spent in the region in the next 15 years or so. Not all of it will come from us, some it will come from people who will find KZN investable.

“We have the facilities they need. Durban is the most attractive port city and Richards Bay is the most attractive when it comes to coal and liquid products.”