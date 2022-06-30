×

Suspected drug kingpin shot dead near Durban hospital

30 June 2022 - 12:58
Orrin Singh Reporter
The scene on Randles Road in Sydenham, where a man was shot dead inside his vehicle on Thursday.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

A suspected drug kingpin has been shot dead in what is believed to have been a hit outside the main gate of Lenmed Shifa Private Hospital in Sydenham, Durban. 

It is understood the man, whose identity is known to TimesLIVE, was shot while seated inside a white Mercedes SUV in Randles Road shortly before midday on Thursday. 

Another person sustained gunshot wounds, but survived. 

Sources say the incident is drug related, the area being rife with rival gangs. 

Police have been approached for comment. 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

