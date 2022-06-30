New Somerset Hospital 'shooter' back in court, evidence still being gathered

A former police constable accused of fatally shooting three people, including a policeman, at New Somerset Hospital appeared virtually in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday.

Jean-Paul Carl Malgas, 39, from Vredenburg on the West Coast, faces three counts of murder, illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition and robbery. During a previous appearance in May, he told the court he suffered from depression and was suicidal.

However, on Thursday he told the court his health was improving under treatment.

Malgas allegedly disarmed and shot 32-year-old Const Donay Phillips in the head inside the hospital in May. He then allegedly shot two patients who died on the scene.