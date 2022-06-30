Assaulted teen, family happy after Pretorius is denied bail

'The case is still not over but there is progress'

The Limpopo teenager, whose assault by a 50-year-old man was caught on video, is glad that the man was denied bail on Wednesday.



The Groblersdal magistrate's court in Limpopo denied Corrie Pretorius bail on Wednesday. This after the man was charged with assault and pointing a firearm at 16-year-old Kopano Makweng...