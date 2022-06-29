Motshekga’s proposal to remove deadlines to fix schools slated
'We cannot play games and take our time'
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has gazetted proposed changes to the Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure.
In the proposal, Motshekga wants the law that gives deadlines to eradicating pit toilets, providing electricity, water and building proper classrooms and fencing in schools to be changed...
