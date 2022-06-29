'Heads must roll': UDM calls for MPs to urgently debate Eskom crisis

The UDM wants National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to convene an urgent sitting of the assembly to debate SA’s rolling blackouts.

Parliament is in recess and is scheduled to resume only on August 15.

UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa has written to Mapisa-Nqakula requesting that the house be called back from recess and that she schedule a debate on the load-shedding crisis and its effect on the economy and households as an urgent matter of national public importance.

Kwankwa invoked rule 130(3)(b) of the National Assembly rules, which provides for the speaker to convene a special sitting of the house for an urgent discussion at the request of an MP.

He cited a number of studies and articles published about the effect of load-shedding on the economy as his motivation for the urgency.