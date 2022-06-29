×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

DA KZN MPL Rishigen Viranna resigns to further his studies

29 June 2022 - 13:43
Dr Rishigen Viranna.
Dr Rishigen Viranna.
Image: Supplied

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has suffered yet another loss with the resignation of its health spokesperson and MPL Dr Rishigen Viranna.

Viranna is moving to Sweden to further his studies on a two-year scholarship.

His resignation comes shortly after another party leader, eThekwini council caucus leader Nicole Graham, announced her resignation to  pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in leadership and enterprise at the University of Sydney, Australia.

Provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson confirmed the news to TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

“The provincial leadership was advised by Rishigen a few weeks ago that he would be emigrating overseas. We are immensely proud of his acceptance to further study in Sweden and on a full scholarship.

“Rishigen has been a valuable member of the DA and provincial legislature since 2014, where he has achieved incredible results for the party and the residents of KwaZulu-Natal.

“We certainly wish him well on his new journey and look forward to hearing of his progress,” said Macpherson. 

TimesLIVE

DA says ‘a new broom’ is needed at Safa, not another term for Jordaan

DA shadow minister for sports Tshepo Mhlongo said Jordaan had not achieved anything since becoming head of the association in 2013 and SA football ...
Sport
2 days ago

ANC Joburg chair Morero sworn in as newest council member

ANC Johannesburg chairperson Dada Morero was sworn in as the newest member of council on Wednesday.
News
3 hours ago

Human tragedy: 46 migrants found dead in truck in Texas

The bodies of 46 dead migrants were discovered inside a tractor-trailer on Monday in San Antonio, Texas, city officials said, in one of the most ...
News
1 day ago

Tens of thousands rally against gun violence in Washington, across US

Tens of thousands of demonstrators descended on Washington and at hundreds of rallies across the United States on Saturday to demand that lawmakers ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released