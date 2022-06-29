×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bail denied for Limpopo man arrested for ‘kicking, stomping on teen’

29 June 2022 - 14:09
Corrie Pretorius allegedly kicked and stomped on the teenager while holding a firearm.
Corrie Pretorius allegedly kicked and stomped on the teenager while holding a firearm.
Image: Screenshot via Twitter

The Groblersdal magistrate’s court has denied bail to Corrie Pretorius, who was arrested for allegedly kicking a teenager in Limpopo during an argument over salt seasoning.

The 52-year-old man is facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on the 16-year-old boy and pointing a firearm. The alleged incident took place in  a shop in Groblersdal on June 15.

The court on Wednesday found it was not in the interests of justice for Pretorius to be released on bail. It also found his life could be threatened if he was granted bail.

The matter was postponed to September 6.

TimesLIVE

 

Vicious attack on teen Kopano was over salt

“When I realised that I could not run away from a bullet, I just tried to plead with the man not to shoot at us.”
News
1 week ago

Man, 50, arrested after assaulting, pointing a gun at a teen

A 50-year-old man, seen on a video kicking and assaulting a teenage boy while brandishing a gun, has been arrested on charges of assault and pointing ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released