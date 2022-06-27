Two suspects to appear in court for allegedly torching a house and three high-end vehicles

Two suspects arrested for allegedly torching a house and three motor vehicles during a vigilante attack at Blinkwater village in Limpopo are expected to appear in the Hlanganani magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said a group of people reportedly arrived at the victim’s house with motor vehicles on Thursday and accused her husband of being responsible for the murder of their two relatives in the Hlanganani policing area during May and June.

“The suspects allegedly broke the windows of the house and a BMW 320i, Ford Ranger double cab and Mercedes Benz Sprinter 22 seater. They then torched the house and three motor vehicles and fled from the scene. The overall damage is estimated at more than R1.5m,” he said.

Cases of arson and malicious damage to property were opened and a manhunt for the suspects was launched. The suspects were apprehended by members of the Mopani district task team and tracing team members.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrests of the remaining suspects should contact Warrant Officer Solly Enoch Zitiva on 082 468 8673, Crime Stop number on 0860 010111, the nearest police station or send information through MySAPSApp. Police investigations are ongoing,” said Mojapelo.

