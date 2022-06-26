The R24.9m Nulane Investment fraud case postponed until September

The Free State High Court on Friday postponed the R24.9m Nulane Investment fraud and money laundering case until September 8 for another case management session.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the case management session is to finalise outstanding procedures ahead of the trial scheduled for next year from January 23 to March 3.

The matter pertains to procurement fraud involving R24.9m paid between November 2011 and April 2012 by the Free State department of agriculture (FSDoA) to Nulane Investments, a company owned and controlled by Iqbal Sharma.

From there the funds were diverted to Islandsite Investments.

The R24.9m was paid to Nulane purportedly to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State’s flagship Mohoma Mobung project on the basis that Nulane had unique skills to perform the work.