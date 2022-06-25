Zuma pulls out of media conference on state capture findings due to parole scare

Jacob Zuma, the man at the centre of the Gupta family's capture of the SA state, pulled out of a news conference called to supply his reaction to the findings of the Zondo commission on Saturday.

The 80-year-old Zuma would appear at a media conference at a hotel in Sandton, according to his foundation's invitation.

But when there appeared to be no seat at the table for him when proceedings began almost an hour late.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, with Zuma's daughter Duduzile to his left, offered Zuma's apologies.

"He is here ... in the Johannesburg area," he said. "Last night when the decision was taken to respond to the commission, we had had some interaction with the correctional services authorities.