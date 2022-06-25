×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Zuma responds to State Capture report

By TIMESLIVE - 25 June 2022 - 13:20

Jacob Zuma, the man at the centre of the Gupta family's capture of the SA state, was gave his reaction to the findings of the Zondo commission on Saturday.

The former president spokes at a hotel in Sandton.

Chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the four-year commission of inquiry into state capture set up by Zuma while he was still president, delivered his final report this week to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma testified for less than three days at the Zondo commission before refusing to return. He ignored summonses and a Constitutional Court order to testify, and last June the ConCourt sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment for contempt.

He was arrested on July 7 but controversially released on medical parole two months later after the then-correctional services chief Arthur Fraser overruled the recommendation of a parole board.

The Pretoria high court rescinded his parole but his appeal has yet to be heard.

Ramaphosa will not respond to state capture findings 'at this stage', says presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was found to have let the country down by not doing enough to fight state capture when he was deputy president during ...
News
2 days ago

Previous Zondo reports urged prosecution of state capture pacesetters

Before the release of its final report on Wednesday night, the Zondo Commission had previously recommended in its last four reports prosecution of ...
News
2 days ago

Public protector wants to see Zondo report implementation plans

The public protector's office says it has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting him to submit to parliament a plan on how he will implement ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released