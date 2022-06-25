Two life terms for trigger-happy man who killed two people in Tshwane

A 27-year-old man from Winterveld in Tshwane was on Friday sentenced to two life terms for murders committed in June 2017 and March 2018.

The North West High Court, sitting at the Ga-Rankuwa regional court, also sentenced Odirile Figland, 27, to 85 years for other offences, including one count of attempted murder and two of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Figland’s application for leave to appeal was dismissed by the court.

One of the murder convictions relates to an incident that occurred at a tavern at Winterveld in June 2017.

Figland had a quarrel with some of the patrons and fired three shots at Zonele Abrahams. Two of the shots missed but one hit Abrahams and he died on his way to hospital.

In the March 2018 incident, also at Winterveld, Figland killed Isaiah Mabena, who had gone out to investigate a commotion in his yard after Figland had assaulted a woman, who then fled to Mabena’s house.

Though Figland left Mabena’s yard after being told to stop assaulting the woman, he promised to come back and show them who he was.

“He later came back with a friend, who handed him a gun. He then fired shots at the window of the house before breaking the door. Upon entering the house he fired several shots at Mabena, who later died at a hospital,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

In his argument for aggravation of sentence, the prosecutor Takalani Muneri urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment for the murders.

He argued that Figland was a dangerous killer who should be removed from society.

Muneri said Figland was convicted on a robbery charge in January 2014 and received a five-year suspended sentence.

Judge Francis Snyman agreed with the state.