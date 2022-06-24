Ramaphosa reaffirms his commitment to social compact to parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told parliament he is committed to ensuring the social compact announced in his February state of the nation address (Sona) will materialise, despite business telling the Sunday Times the process had stalled.

DA leader John Steenhuisen, in a parliamentary question dated May 27, reminded Ramaphosa that May 21 marked 100 days since he made his announcement, promising to finalise a social compact to create employment opportunities and fight hunger.

He asked Ramaphosa to tell parliament whether the social compact had been finalised and “if not, what progress had been made and the reason for the delay? If so, what is the exact nature of the social compact, the impact he expects it to produce, which persons and/or organisations have been consulted, on what date(s) were they consulted and who has been leading the negotiations for the social compact?”

Ramaphosa replied to Steenhuisen that he did indicate in his recent presidency budget vote that “we are working in earnest to conclude our negotiations on a social compact”.

He said: “The engagements are taking place within the context of Nedlac, which is a statutory forum for social dialogue. We set ourselves the ambitious target of 100 working days to signal the urgency with which we need to find common ground on difficult issues that have wide-ranging implications for our economy.

“While all social partners share the same goals of inclusive growth and employment, there are differing views on how to achieve those goals.