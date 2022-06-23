Health minister cancels Covid-19 face masks and travel certificates

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla on Wednesday repealed Covid-19 regulations governing the use of face masks and that people leaving SA or coming to SA must produce full vaccination certificates.

In a government gazette on Wednesday, Phaahla repealed regulations 16A, 16B and 16C of the regulations relating to the surveillance and the control of notifiable medical conditions in their entirety.

He said the repeal of the regulations concerned will come into operation on their publication in the gazette.

A leaked memorandum from Phaahla dated June 20 showed he was calling for an end to all remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

The memo stated that the regulations on mask wearing, indoor gatherings and travellers into the country having to be tested and vaccinated were implemented during a specific and extreme phase of the pandemic.