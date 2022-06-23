Farmers fear fallout of Tiger Brands’ looming closure of canning factory

Tiger Brands is tipped to pull the plug on its fruit-canning factory in the Western Cape within two months as it struggles to find a buyer with deep enough pockets, prompting a frightened reaction from producers and an agricultural industry body.

A consortium of 160 producers has been negotiating with the owner of Albany bread, Oros and Tastic to buy the deciduous fruit business Langeberg & Ashton Foods factory but fell R200m-R300m short, according to industry body Agri SA.

“With the latest announcement from Tiger Brands, producers have been placed in a nearly impossible situation. They must secure the necessary funds in less than 60 days,” said Agri SA, adding it was concerned the closure of the factory would be a socioeconomic disaster, with ripple effects throughout the value chain.

In operation for more than 70 years to supply fruit for the Koo brand, as well as international brands such as Silverleaf and GoldReef, Tiger Brands has over the past two years been struggling to secure a buyer for the Langeberg-based factory.

The decision to sell followed a strategic review to better align Tiger’s portfolio and to focus on manufacturing, marketing and distributing everyday branded food and beverages.

Tiger Brands did not respond directly to questions over the closure or the amount sought but confirmed to Business Day that a consultation process in line with labour laws was under way with permanent and seasonal employees due to the lack of a buyer.