Couple plead guilty to defrauding KZN Blind and Deaf Society of R13.7m

A Durban couple pleaded guilty in the specialised commercial crimes court this week to stealing R13.7m from the KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society between 2012 and 2019.

Ruvanya Ramiah, 31, a former employee of the society, and her husband Ayush Rambally, 32, pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and theft respectively on Tuesday.

Ramiah pleaded guilty to 354 counts of fraud amounting to more than R12m, while Rambally pleaded guilty to 79 counts of theft amounting to about R1.7m.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara, Ramiah stated she was employed as a finance officer at the society from March 2012 to February 2019. Her duties included salary payments and general payments and she had access to and control of the society’s banking accounts.