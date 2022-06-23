Classes, exams suspended at Mangosuthu University of Technology as students allegedly torch property

Classes and exams have been suspended at Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Durban after a violent student protest on Thursday.

A vehicle and a guardhouse were set alight in the early hours of the morning at the university in Umlazi.

“It is with sadness and shock that the university has woken up to malicious damage on campus,” the institution said.

“Regrettably, all classes will be suspended today [Thursday] and planned examinations for today are all suspended. Staff and students should not come to campus.”

Calm has since been restored as the university “beefed up” security. It said it would apply disciplinary procedures accordingly.

This is the second incident of disruption of exams at MUT in the past two weeks.