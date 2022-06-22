×

South Africa

Gift of the Givers borehole strikes water in drought-hit Nelson Mandela Bay

22 June 2022 - 18:53
Catherine White Video journalist
The Gift of the Givers has successfully drilled a borehole at the Jose Pearson Hospital in Nelson Mandala Bay. The hospital had been hard hit by water shortages.
Image: Catherine White/ TimesLIVE

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers successfully sunk its fourth borehole at the Jose Pearson hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

The first water strike hit at 160m, with the second strike hitting at 168m moments later.

Jose Pearson treats more than 230 patients with tuberculosis. There are 160 staff members.

It has been reported that the hospital often experiences water shortages and with day zero a reality, Gift of the Givers prioritised the area.

People in the surrounding area will also have access to water from the borehole once the water has been tested and declared safe for human consumption.

Gift of the Givers plans to drill 10 boreholes in Nelson Mandela Bay, but if more funding is available drilling can continue in other areas affected by the drought.

The crisis in the province led to “water-shedding” being introduced in several areas earlier this month. The water-shedding led to power being cut off between 10am and 4pm daily. 

TimesLIVE

