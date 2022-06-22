×

South Africa

Final state capture report to be released on Wednesday

By TimesLIVE - 22 June 2022 - 09:52
Chief justice Raymond Zondo is expected to release the fifth and final instalment of the report into state capture on Wednesday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to receive the fifth and final judicial commission of inquiry report into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud on Wednesday afternoon.

The presidency confirmed the report would be published shortly after it is presented to Ramaphosa by chief justice and inquiry chairperson judge Raymond Zondo. It will be handed over at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa has already received parts one to four of the reports. The first part was handed over on January 4.

The second, third and fourth reports were handed over on February 1, March 1 and April 29.

The final instalment is expected to be handed over at 4pm on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

