Workers return to controversial River Club site in Cape Town

Workers will this week return to the River Club construction site in Cape Town to perform “critical remedial and protective" work required to stop the site falling into disrepair, the development company said on Monday.

Construction on the partially built site was halted earlier this year after a successful court interdict brought by groups opposed to the controversial development, which was slated to accommodate Amazon’s Africa head office.

However, remedial work is allowed to prevent damage to the partially constructed building, the developers said in their press release.

Rehabilitation of riverine areas surrounding the property began last month “to mitigate any pubic health, environment and safety risks in the current rainy season”, said Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust (LLPT) spokesperson James Tannenberger.

“Critically, this will mean some workers will be able to start earning an income again, after 750 workers were sent home when the interdict to stop construction on the site came into effect on March 18 2022.