South Africa

Stage 2 load-shedding begins tonight

Eskom announces that outages will continue until Thursday night

20 June 2022 - 14:20
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
Get the candles and gas heaters out, stage 2 load-shedding begins tonight. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm on Monday night.

The announcement was made on Monday, just hours after the power utility said it was fighting to keep the lights on.

In a statement, Eskom said load-shedding would begin at 5pm and end at 10pm.

“Due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, load-shedding will be implemented every evening at the same time until Thursday night,” it said.

TimesLIVE

