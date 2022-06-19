×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Argument after party leads to fatal stabbing of fiancé

19 June 2022 - 14:43
An Eastern Cape woman fatally stabbed her partner in the early hours of Sunday morning. Stock photo.
An Eastern Cape woman fatally stabbed her partner in the early hours of Sunday morning. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A fight between two lovers after a night out ended in the death of one of them in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Eastern Cape police said a 29-year-old woman was arrested for fatally stabbing her 34-year-old fiancé in Elephant Park, Gqeberha. 

The couple returned home at about 3am after a party and began to argue, they said. 

“The suspect ordered her boyfriend to leave. It is further alleged that the boyfriend ... started to assault her and during the physical altercation, he was stabbed in his chest and back.

“He succumbed to his wounds at the clinic,” said police.

The woman was arrested and is expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

GBV is robbing women and girls of their freedom, say parliamentary officers

For many women and girls, freedom remains elusive because of persisting violence.
News
1 month ago

Net closing in on perpetrators of gender-based violence, says president

Perpetrators of gender-based violence will find it more difficult to escape justice after parliamentarians passed laws that will strengthen existing ...
News
4 months ago

Ramaphosa approves changes to three bills to 'strengthen fight against GBV'

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday signed into law legislation aimed at strengthening efforts to end gender-based violence.
News
4 months ago

Male siblings and intimate partners among those most likely to commit GBV: Powa

Between June 2020 and April 2021, SAPS recorded 1,100 cases of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in which the perpetrators were found to ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'