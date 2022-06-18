×

South Africa

Final state capture commission report to be released on Monday, five days late

18 June 2022 - 14:06
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Chief justice Raymond Zondo faced 'certain challenges' which meant he missed the June 15 deadline for delivering his final state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
SD190222 Raymond Zondo Chief justice Raymond Zondo faced 'certain challenges' which meant he missed the June 15 deadline for delivering his final state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Kopano Tlape

The much-anticipated final instalment of the state capture report, which was meant to be released on Friday, will now be released on Monday.  

On Saturday, commission secretary Itumeleng Mosala said: “The commission wishes to announce to the members of the media and the public that it was not able to submit the final volumes of its report to the president on June 15 due to certain challenges.

“The electronic report will, however, now be certainly submitted to the president during the evening tomorrow, June 19. The handover ceremony will take place on Monday June 20 at the Union Buildings in Pretoria at 18:00.” 

On Friday, SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE reported that the document would be made public. However, the presidency then said it had not received the final sections of the report from the commission of inquiry into state capture. 

The final instalment was, by court order, meant to be delivered by June 15. On Wednesday the presidency said it would be publicly released on Friday morning.

TimesLIVE

