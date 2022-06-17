Zondo yet to deliver state capture report
Presidency says commission secretariat has ‘not confirmed the time and date of delivery’
The presidency has not received the final sections of the report from the state capture inquiry, it said on Friday morning.
The final instalment was, by court order, meant to be delivered by June 15. On Wednesday the presidency said it would be publicly released on Friday morning.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the commission secretariat had “not confirmed the time and date of delivery”.
“However, the presidency has been assured the report will be released soon.”
The inquiry was chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo.
TimesLIVE
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.