Protesters trap journalists, ANC staff inside Luthuli House
Seven journalists found themselves “trapped” inside ANC headquarters at Luthuli House on Friday after ANC members from the North West staged a protest outside the building in Johannesburg.
Sunday Times journalist Nonkululeko Njilo, who is inside the building, said the commotion began during a media briefing by Umkhonto we Sizwe Liberation War Veterans.
“The briefing was in session when this group started assembling outside in the street. We could not hear inside because of the noise from the crowd outside,” she said.
“When we tried to get out, all exits were blockaded. Management said it is not safe for us to go out.”
Njilo said the protesting members were from the Dr Kaunda region and their grievances relate to disputes in their branch.
We are currently trapped at the ANC headquarters in Joburg, Luthuli House. A group of angry members from North West, Dr Kaunda region have gathered to protest over branch disputes.They have blocked all the entrances. @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/W8LFBIHsbr— Nonkululeko Njilo (@Nkulee_Njilo) June 17, 2022
ANC members tried to engage with the crowd to allow the military veterans and reporters to leave the building.
The reporters heard ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was making his way to the headquarters in a bid to speak to the disgruntled members.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
