South Africa

Protesters trap journalists, ANC staff inside Luthuli House

By TimesLIVE - 17 June 2022 - 15:03
Luthuli House, the ANC's head office in Johannesburg. Protesters on Friday blocked the building's exits making it impossible for staff and journalists to leave. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Seven journalists found themselves “trapped” inside ANC headquarters at Luthuli House on Friday after ANC members from the North West staged a protest outside the building in Johannesburg.

Sunday Times journalist Nonkululeko Njilo, who is inside the building, said the commotion began during a media briefing by Umkhonto we Sizwe Liberation War Veterans.

“The briefing was in session when this group started assembling outside in the street. We could not hear inside because of the noise from the crowd outside,” she said.

“When we tried to get out, all exits were blockaded. Management said it is not safe for us to go out.”

Njilo said the protesting members were from the Dr Kaunda region and their grievances relate to disputes in their branch.

ANC members tried to engage with the crowd to allow the military veterans and reporters to leave the building.

The reporters heard ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was making his way to the headquarters in a bid to speak to the disgruntled members.

This is a developing story.

Hypocritical to separate Ramaphosa from the ANC

They have decided that cabinet ministers, the executive and every card-carrying member of the ANC, are a danger to the development of our country. ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Opposition must ignore ANC fights and fight for people

Opposition parties should not entertain ANC factional battles to blame the president for not reporting burglary at his farm.
Opinion
2 days ago

