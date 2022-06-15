Sahpra approves new combo drug to revolutionise HIV treatment for children

“Sahpra’s accelerated review is notable and encouraging for other high-burden countries, and we acknowledge this show of commitment by the SA authorities.

“It is our hope that all the necessary steps will be taken — first in SA and then in other countries — to ensure the broadest possible access to this optimal formulation for young children who need it.”

The fixed-dose formulation combines the antiretrovirals abacavir, lamivudine, lopinavir and ritonavir. Its developers say it is a significant improvement on protease inhibitor-containing paediatric ARV formulations that have been used in SA for decades.

The combination it contains is recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as an alternative first-line regimen for infants and young children with HIV.