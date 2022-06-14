×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police rescue kidnapped Egyptian student pilots, suspects remanded

14 June 2022 - 10:19
Police discovered a house allegedly used to keep kidnapped victims in Bryanston. Stock photo.
Police discovered a house allegedly used to keep kidnapped victims in Bryanston. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Two suspects who allegedly kidnapped two Egyptian nationals and demanded ransom have been remanded.

Jonathan Swart, 35, and Ronz Matthew, 49, appeared before the Vereeniging magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of kidnapping and extortion.

Huwmin Hitham Kamel Gaber, 19, and Fadi Said Elhadi Mohamed, 31, were rescued on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the two victims, aged 19 and 35 and who are student pilots at an institution in Vereeniging, were allegedly snatched from a club in Primrose, Germiston, on May 14 and their rented vehicle was found abandoned along the R59 route.

He said the anti-kidnapping task team established to crack kidnapping cases discovered an upmarket house which was allegedly being used to keep kidnapped victims in Bryanston, Sandton, on Monday afternoon.

“The discovery came as a result of the team following further leads subsequent to last Friday’s arrests of two suspects who allegedly kidnapped two Egyptian nationals and demanded ransom,” he said.

The suspects are expected back in the dock on June 20.

TimesLIVE

Pretoria businessman rescued from kidnap ring, link found to Western Cape case

Police have rescued a businessman snatched at his workplace in Hercules, Pretoria, on Saturday.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'