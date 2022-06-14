National Assembly recommends Glen Mashinini for IEC reappointment

Glen Mashinini is set for reappointment at the Electoral Commission (IEC) after the National Assembly recommended him to fill a vacancy in the elections body.

The assembly succeeded in a second attempt in eight days to approve Mashinini, with 219 MPs voting in favour, while 38 voted against the recommendation.

A whopping 205 of the supporting votes came from the ANC.

Exactly a week ago, 190 MPs voted in favour of Mashinini, falling short of the 201 legal requirement for his name to go through.

IEC commissioners are appointed by the president at the recommendation of the majority of National Assembly MPs.

The vacancy was created as a result of Mashinini’s first term of office as an IEC commissioner expiring on April 16.