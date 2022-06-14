Dineo Ranaka quits Metro FM to join Kaya 959

Seasoned radio host Dineo Ranaka is set to leave Metro FM to join Kaya 959, effective from Monday.

Ranaka, who has been at Metro for nine years, said although the transition was never something she was intentionally seeking out, the opportunity called out her name.

“I was even taken aback by this opportunity. But in terms of my career and what I have always wanted to accomplish for myself, this is perfect and divine timing.

“I mean, I’ve done a world of work on myself as an individual and I’m still continuing to do so because I don’t think anyone is excused from life experiences and the opportunity to grow and present themselves as a better version of themselves.

“So this is divine timing because I think spiritually I can handle and contain the responsibility as well as emotionally and physically, I can contain and handle the responsibility mentally, psychologically, as well, intellectually as well. I think I can manage and contain the responsibility. So it’s a good time,” she said.

Ranaka also says this opportunity is one that her father saw many years ago, when he first heard her on radio prophesying that she will end up on Kaya 959.

And as someone who celebrates her blackness, Ranaka says her excitement at joining the station is also in the freedom of being herself.

She leaves Metro FM on a happy note.

“I’m really happy there and I really had a good time. I’m going to miss how we’ve become family to each other. I’m gonna miss how I’m finally understood and I don’t have to try too hard anymore.

“And I think I’m going to miss even my new management, I don’t want to lie, I’m going to miss them because of how we just got along, just like my previous managers,” she said, adding that Metro has been the coolest radio station she has worked with.

“It’s bittersweet because this is the happiest departure I’ve ever had in my entire career. It’s not toxic, it’s not angry, there’s no fights, no animosity. I’m leaving with a hell of a lot of their blessings and that’s the spirit that I’m going to miss.

“I can only hope that the energy that I have within me right now is representative of the kind of energy and relationship I have built with Metro FM will follow me everywhere that I go. Because in all honesty, they taught me to love radio again,” she said, adding that she was once on the verge of leaving the medium.

“Also, the full 360 is that I’ve accepted my gift and my calling. Once you accept your gifts, your calling and who you are and what your purpose is, everything falls into place,” Ranaka said.

Kaya 959 managing director Sibongile Mtyali said: “We are proud to welcome Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka to our Kaya 959 family. Dineo is widely acknowledged for her mastery of the craft of radio.

“Her radio savvy, dynamic personality and life experience coupled with Sol’s sharp wit and broad knowledge are just the combination Kaya 959 needs to make a mark with the code-switcher who is on a journey to advance themselves.”