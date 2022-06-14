×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

4-year-old electrocuted by open live wire in Limpopo

14 June 2022 - 09:12
Police have opened an inquest docket after a four-year-old boy was electrocuted. Stock photo.
Police have opened an inquest docket after a four-year-old boy was electrocuted. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch

A four-year-old boy, Tebatso Thabang Makhata, from Burgersdorp village in Limpopo died after being electrocuted by an open live wire on Sunday evening.

Limpopo police are investigating the incident. According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi, the toddler was allegedly walking with his siblings from their aunt’s home in the same village when the tragic incident occurred.

“The children ran home to inform their mother that their younger brother was shocked by an open live wire that was lying on the ground.

“The victim was certified dead on the scene by medical emergency personnel. Police opened a case of inquest for further investigation,” said Seabi.

Limpopo police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe urged residents to report illegal activities including illegal electricity connections to the police to prevent similar incidents from happening.

“Police investigations continue,” said Seabi.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'