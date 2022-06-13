Two security guards arrested for allegedly robbing Mpumalanga business

Two Fidelity Security employees aged 30 and 40 will appear before the Bethal magistrate’s court on Monday facing a charge of business robbery.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said an employee at Majuba King Petroleum was held up on Saturday evening.

“Two males entered his office and one pointed a pistol and forced him to open the safe. They then took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.”

Police traced the suspects and discovered they had allegedly used their official firearms during the hold-up.

TimesLIVE