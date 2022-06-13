×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two security guards arrested for allegedly robbing Mpumalanga business

By TimesLIVE - 13 June 2022 - 09:10
Police traced the suspects, who are employed by Fidelity Security, and discovered they had allegedly used their official firearms during the robbery. File photo.
Police traced the suspects, who are employed by Fidelity Security, and discovered they had allegedly used their official firearms during the robbery. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Two Fidelity Security employees aged 30 and 40 will appear before the Bethal magistrate’s court on Monday facing a charge of business robbery.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said an employee at Majuba King Petroleum was held up on Saturday evening.

“Two males entered his office and one pointed a pistol and forced him to open the safe. They then took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.”

Police traced the suspects and discovered they had allegedly used their official firearms during the hold-up.

TimesLIVE

Courier company driver who faked robberies is bust with police uniforms

It was a two-for-one bust when Gauteng police investigated a man for possession of police uniforms as they discovered he had opened cases of fake ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'