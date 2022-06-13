Senzo Meyiwa murder trial casts spotlight on language use in courts

The murder of football player Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 and its protracted and controversial police investigation involving high profile figures in the SA music industry continues to make headlines.

Five men are on trial for allegedly murdering the national team captain and goalkeeper.

Recent events in the criminal trial have shone the spotlight on the use of language from a perspective of legal practitioners, judicial officers, police officers and courtroom interpretation.

Both the advocate for the accused and a state witness experienced linguistic challenges when they were seen to be struggling with language in court.

This was no fault of their own but due to a restrictive language policy that favours English as the main language in court. In one instance the judge halted proceedings and urged a state witness, forensic detective Sgt Thabo Mosia, to ask for a Sesotho language interpreter, which he agreed to. The only interpretation in court had been in the isiZulu language. The country has 11 official languages.

Language is the most important component of courtroom proceedings, yet it is assumed English is the only language through which communication can take place. This is inconsistent with the ideals and rights contained in the constitution and the fact that the country is multilingual — an aspect that should be celebrated.

As forensic and legal linguists, we focus on the language issues plaguing our legal system, especially when evidence is being imparted. The Meyiwa case is not unique in shedding light on the country’s courtroom language challenges. But through it we see the need for mindful legal practitioners and judicial officers who are sensitive to the language complexities that exist.