R200,000 reward to find Namhla Mtwa’s killer

A cash reward of R200,000 has been offered by police to help solve the murder of OR Tambo municipal employee Namhla Mtwa, who was gunned down in her driveway in Mthatha.

The 35-year-old was murdered inside her car by an unidentified suspect as she was arriving at her Sidwadwa home on April 21. She sustained gunshot wounds in her upper body and was declared dead at the scene.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said an “intensive and sensitive investigation is under way to track, trace and arrest the culprit”.

“The cash reward is offered as part of the ongoing investigation process and to any individual who can provide information that will lead to the arrest, successful prosecution and subsequent conviction of the suspect responsible for the murder.”

Anyone who can share information that will lead to the positive identification and arrest of the suspect is requested to contact the lead investigating officer Brig Venetia Masingi at 082 040 6751 or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. All information supplied will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

TimesLIVE