Motsoaledi fumes over asylum-seeking actress’s stunt
SA not a banana republic, minister says
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi hopes the deportation of a Lithuanian actress who lied in order to enter SA as an asylum-seeker will deter others from trying to flout the country’s rules.
Ieva Andrejevaite entered SA under a false pretext that she was running from the war in Ukraine so that she can attend a party in Cape Town hosted by billionaire Rob Hersov. Motsoaledi said the party attended by Andrejevaite was also attended by prominent politicians but declined to mention names...
