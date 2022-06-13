×

South Africa

Investigation into alleged irregular police contract leads to 8 arrests

By TimesLIVE - 13 June 2022 - 09:58
The suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

The  Independent Police Investigative Directorate and police service task team have arrested eight people in connection with alleged irregular contracts in the national police commissioner’s corporate services office.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday.

The arrests took place on Friday and Saturday. The suspects spent the weekend in the Silverton police station.

The eight are expected to appear in connection with four allegedly irregular contracts totalling just under R1m between 2014 and 2017.

They are expected to be charged with fraud, forgery and theft.

