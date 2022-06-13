×

South Africa

Four suspects allegedly involved in brutal murders of four people during mob attack arrested

13 June 2022 - 09:19
Four suspects arrested in connection with the brutal killing of four victims in a mob attack are expected to appear in court on Monday.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA/File photo

Four suspects arrested in connection with brutal killings in a recent vigilante incident in Majeje village in Limpopo are expected to appear in court on Monday.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 38, were arrested by a police task team on Thursday.

Last week angry community members allegedly killed four people and burnt their bodies during a vigilante incident.

Residents allegedly accused the victims of committing a business robbery and murder earlier in the morning.

The four were brutally murdered soon after the robbery at a local tuck shop in which its owner was shot dead.

Soon after the incident, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe established a team to track down the killers.

“The suspects were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning. More arrests are expected,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

The suspects will appear in the Namakgale magistrate’s court on Monday to face four counts of murder.

“Police investigations are continuing,” said Mojapelo.

TimesLIVE

