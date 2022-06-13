Brigadier, seven others accused of SAPS corruption and theft released on bail

A senior police officer and seven businesspeople arrested at the weekend in connection with four irregular contracts in the national police commissioner’s corporate services office were released on bail of R3,000 each on Monday.

Brig Stephina Mahlangu and the seven others appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on charges of fraud, theft, corruption and forgery.

The contracts, valued at R960,000 and awarded between 2014 and 2017, were for the procurement of toners, educational material and digital recording systems, the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) said.

The other accused are Kishene Chetty, Kumarasen Prithiviraj, Salamina Khoza, Harry Milanzi, Abigayle Esau, Lorette Joubert and Vhutshilo Faith Mulaudzi.

ID head Andrea Johnson said the arrests linked to police contracts were a clear indication that no-one, including government departments, would be exempt where there was proof of criminality.

“The consistent hard work of the joint ID/SAPS team is commended.”