Nedbank manager loses job after signing her own R28,000 expense claims

A Nedbank manager who approved her own expense claims has lost her job after the bank approached the labour court.

Narriman Greenway, who was employed as a financial planning manager, was fired in 2019 after she was found guilty of gross misconduct for dishonesty.

Between April 2018 and March 2019, Greenway approved 11 expense claims, worth more than R28,000, submitted in the name of her regional assistant, Nikki Booth.

A commissioner who presided over an arbitration hearing found her dismissal was procedurally fair but substantively unfair. Greenway was reinstated without back pay. Nedbank took the decision to the labour court to have it reviewed and set aside.