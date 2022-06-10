×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | 'We are being sexually harassed under your watch': Second day of chaos in parliament

By TIMES LIVE VIDEO - 10 June 2022 - 14:06

Parliament descended into chaos for the second day running on Friday morning as EFF MPs continued to disrupt proceedings during debate on the presidency budget vote.

Members of the EFF went as far as alleging that National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula allowed sexual harassment to take place as EFF members were escorted from parliament for similar disruptions during President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Thursday. 

Various EFF MPs were escorted out of the Good Hope Chamber for unruly behaviour. 

One of the MPs, Sinawo Tambo, said: “Ramaphosa has breached his oath of office, he has contravened the [Prevention and] Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, he has contravened the [Prevention of] Organised Crime Act.”

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing. He says the money stolen from his Limpopo farm was the proceeds of legitimate livestock sales.

TimesLIVE

Nsibanyoni will be remembered as patriot and outstanding legal mind

As with all migration, the journey always leads to the source for in the end, all are destined to return to the fountain where life began.
Opinion
6 hours ago

Modjadji tackles GBV, mental health in ‘The Deal’

With his film The Deal set to premiere during SA's youth month, dancer turned filmmaker Paul Modjadji wants to highlight struggles faced by young ...
Entertainment
4 days ago

Nsibanyoni will be remembered as patriot and outstanding legal mind

As with all migration, the journey always leads to the source for in the end, all are destined to return to the fountain where life began.
Opinion
6 hours ago

Modjadji tackles GBV, mental health in ‘The Deal’

With his film The Deal set to premiere during SA's youth month, dancer turned filmmaker Paul Modjadji wants to highlight struggles faced by young ...
Entertainment
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'