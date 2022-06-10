WATCH | 'We are being sexually harassed under your watch': Second day of chaos in parliament

Parliament descended into chaos for the second day running on Friday morning as EFF MPs continued to disrupt proceedings during debate on the presidency budget vote.

Members of the EFF went as far as alleging that National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula allowed sexual harassment to take place as EFF members were escorted from parliament for similar disruptions during President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Thursday.

Various EFF MPs were escorted out of the Good Hope Chamber for unruly behaviour.